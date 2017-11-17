TIDAL & Sonos Team For New Series & Direct Control In TIDAL

TIDAL and Sonos have teamed up for the launch of a new interview-focused video series called Sound Tracks, which highlights major moments in music history from the perspective of producers, engineers, A&R executives, managers, and other behind the scenes. More directly, the series will focus on when those individuals first discovered popular future artists or a new, genre-defining sound. Unfortunately, the series will only be available through TIDAL’s website – which can be accessed through a link at the source link below. With that said, fans of music are probably going to want to check out Sound Tracks for themselves and the first episode is already available – as of November 16. The episode features Dante Ross, a music industry executive who played a pivotal roll in the careers of De La Soul and Queen Latifah, as well as having an influence on the soundtrack for the 2002 movie 8 Mile – which starred Eminem. New episodes will be released every two weeks.

Beyond that, the partnership has also resulted in TIDAL finally gaining support for Sonos Direct Control API, allowing users to not only send their music to Sonos home sound system from the TIDAL application but to also control the sound system itself from within that app. Among the new features is the ability to move any music from headphone listening to any Sonos speaker with a single tap and the ability to share Sonos with guest users who have the TIDAL app without requiring them to download the Sonos app. Moreover, users will be able to control that music from any phone or tablet without being tied to just one device, through either company’s application. TIDAL is also included in the supported services that are searchable using the Sonos application.

Meanwhile, the partnership has also resulted in an offer from TIDAL that will give Sonos users a 3-month trial of TIDAL’s HiFi streaming membership. However, that is only going to be available for a limited time and there hasn’t been an official time frame specified with regard to how long the offer will stand. So, while the new features and integration are likely to be welcome news for users that can take advantage of it, anybody interesting in checking out that offer will probably want to do so sooner rather than later.