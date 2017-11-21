Tesla Phone Concept Appears On YouTube With Dual Cameras

Concept Creator is a YouTube channel which mainly releases various concept designs for upcoming and smartphones, and a new concept design has just surfaced on the channel, though this time around we’re not exactly looking at a smartphone which is expected to land in the near future. The Tesla Phone concept has appeared on this YouTube channel, and this phone does run Android, but chances are that we won’t see a Tesla-branded smartphone anytime soon, though there’s always a possibility that the company may opt to release a phone at some point down the line.

As per usual, this design is completely imaginary, and the device does look rather nice. There are two cameras on the back of this phone, in between which you’ll notice a dual LED flash. These two cameras are vertically aligned, and above them sits Tesla’s logo, which blends in with the design of the phone quite nicely. The back side of this handset seems to be curved, and it looks like the phone comes with a metal frame, and a piece of glass on the back. The front panel of the device seems to be curved on the sides as well, and the side bezels are extremely thin. The top and bottom bezels on this smartphone are also rather thin, but nowhere near its side bezels. The dual camera setup protrudes on the back a bit, though not much, and it seems like the device comes with a set of front-facing speakers, while its display sports slightly rounded corner. Interestingly enough, the designer decided to include an alert slider on the left-hand side of the phone, right below its two volume buttons. This alert slider looks quite similar to OnePlus’ alert slider, and it seems to be made out of metal. A power / lock key is located on the right-hand side of this phone, as you’d expect.

A Type-C USB port can be found on the bottom of the device, and next to it you’ll notice a 3.5mm headphone jack. This imaginary Tesla Phone seems to sport Android 8.0 Oreo, based on its home screen and navigation button design, at the very least, and the designer showed us three color variants of the device, Black, Blue and Gray, each of which also sports a different color version of the company’s logo on the back. If you’d like to take a closer look at this design, fire up the video which is embedded down below.