Tesla Intros New Powerbank And Miniature Desktop Supercharger

U.S. electric car manufacturer Tesla has launched a couple of new accessories for gadget enthusiasts, including a Powerbank with a 3,350mAh capacity which should come in handy for Tesla fans and smartphone users. In addition, the company has launched a scale model of its Supercharger, and while this particular item doesn’t seem to come with an internal battery or any other functionality aside from looking neat, the device was designed based on the same CAD data used in manufacturing the actual Tesla Supercharger, so it should be an identical recreation of the real thing.

The Powerbank was designed and inspired after the company’s supercharger monument located at the Tesla Design Studio and uses the same Panasonic 18650 lithium-ion cell found at the heart of the Tesla Model S and Model X battery packs. The unit has a 3,350mAh capacity which should be enough for a full recharge at least for some smartphone models on the market; it has an input of 1800±200mA and a maximum output of 5V/1.5A, and measures 108 x 30.5 x 23.3mm in size. The Tesla Powerbank provides an integrated USB port, Apple Lightning port, detachable microUSB connector, and a charge status indicator, and the company claims that it takes advantage of high-efficiency circuitry in order to deliver maximum power capacity. The product is available for the price of $45 and can be ordered directly from Tesla.

As for the Desktop Supercharger, this is more of a collector’s item for Tesla enthusiasts who may want to own an accurate miniature of the company’s vehicle Superchargers. The device was officially commissioned by Tesla and according to the product’s description, the manufacturing process has been meticulously overseen directly by the Tesla Design Team in California. Like the new Powerbank, the Tesla Desktop Supercharger miniature is available for the price of $45 but the item still appears to be out of stock. The release of the two new accessories follows the more grandiose unveiling of the new Tesla electric semi-truck and Tesla Roadster 2.0, the latter of which promises unprecedented levels of performance for a street car and is expected to be released in 2020 for the price of approximately $200,000.