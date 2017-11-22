TENAA Reveals Huawei Nova 3’s Design, Phone Gets Certified

The Huawei Nova 3 handset had leaked a couple of times recently, and it seems like the device got certified by TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) as well. This time around, no specs were shared by the website, but the design of the Huawei Nova 3 did pop up, and we’ll talk about it in a minute. Regarding the phone’s spec sheet, that also surfaced a couple of days ago, so we basically know what to expect, either way, read on.

If you take a look at the provided images, you will notice that the Huawei Nova 3 will sport rather thin bezels, at least compared to its predecessor. The device will come with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, while a dual camera setup will be placed on the back of the device. The power / lock, volume up and volume down buttons will be included on the right-hand side of this device, and it seems like the Huawei Nova 3 will sport a metal unibody build. Interestingly enough, the variant that popped up on TENAA combines White and Blue colors in a rather interesting way, the back of the phone is blue, and so are its sides and physical buttons, while the front side of the device is white. Now, the fingerprint scanner that is placed below the display is also blue-colored, which makes the phone look rather interesting, as the fingerprint scanner color usually matches the color of its surroundings, though that’s not the case here. Huawei will almost certainly release more than one color variant of the Huawei Nova 3, though, so we’ll get more options.

Now, if the leaked spec sheet is to be believed, the Huawei Nova 3 will sport a 5.93-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, while the phone will pack in a 3,340mAh non-removable battery. The company’s Kirin 670 64-bit octa-core SoC will fuel the phone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack will be included in the package as well. 18W fast charging will be a part of this package as well, while you’ll be able to find 20 and 16-megapixel snappers on the back of this phone. A recent leak did not reveal what can we expect in the RAM department, but the Nova 3 will probably arrive with 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of native storage. Android Nougat is expected to come pre-installed on the Huawei Nova 3, along with the company’s Emotion UI (EMUI) skin.

