T-Mobile Sets Aside $2 Million For #GivingTuesday

US carrier T-Mobile has set aside a full $2 million for this year’s Thanksgiving and will let customers, employees, and anybody willing to join in a chance to tell it where to donate the money during #GivingTuesday. On Tuesday, November 21, the Un-Carrier will launch the initiative in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, where customers will all get the chance to tell T-Mobile where to send $2 per customer. Employees, meanwhile, they’ll all get $28 set aside into a special account that they can put toward their choice of charities. Finally, T-Mobile has pledged to donate $2 to the four participating charities every time somebody Tweets #GivingTWOgether on that day, no matter who they are, but this method is limited to $100,000 in donations in total. The four participating charities are Boys & Girls Clubs of America, American Red Cross, Feeding America, and Team Rubicon.

To put the giving into perspective and give potential donation directors an idea of where they’re telling T-Mobile to send their donations, the announcement #GivingTuesday includes brief examples of what each charity that’s participating could do with every $2 given. Boys and Girls Club of America can use $2 to give 40 minutes of after-school homework support, while such a gift would allow the American Red Cross to give a comfort kit to somebody affected by a disaster. $2 sent to Team Rubicon, meanwhile, could mean a filtration kit for a family affected by a natural disaster, giving them access to clean water. Finally, $2 sent to Feeding America can be used to buy a whopping 28 pounds of food for a family in need, which amounts to somewhere near a week’s worth of meals for a family of four, as an example.

This initiative is certainly not T-Mobile’s first foray into charitable giving, nor does this promotion mark the first time that T-Mobile has allowed customers and non-customers to tell the company how much to give. This is the first time, however, that T-Mobile has allowed customers and employees alike to dictate what charities funds will go to, as well as in what amount. $2 million is also a fairly high amount for T-Mobile to commit, though that full amount being donated all depends on how active employees and customers are about engaging in this promotion.