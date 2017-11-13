T-Mobile Outs REVVL Plus Android Mid-Ranger Priced At $200

T-Mobile on Monday announced the follow-up to its Android-powered REVVL smartphone in the form of the REVVL Plus, a larger and slightly improved version of its previous handset being positioned to compete in the lower mid-range market segment. Like its name suggests, the REVVL Plus upgrades the 5.5-inch screen of the original REVVL with a 6.0-inch LCD panel featuring an HD resolution of 1,280 by 720 pixels adopting a conventional 16:9 aspect ratio. It also replaces the 3,000mAh battery found inside its predecessor with a 3,380mAh cell allowing for up to 16.5 hours of talk time while still running a modified version of Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The REVVL Plus is set to go on sale on Friday, November 17th, with T-Mobile confirming the handset will be available on its JUMP! On Demand lease plan for zero down and $9 per month for a year and a half. Alternatively, the company’s Equipment Installment Plan will allow you to purchase the smartphone on a two-year contract for $8 down and $8 per month, amounting to a full retail price of $200. Refer to the banner below for more details on the availability of T-Mobile’s new mobile offering in your area.

T-Mobile describes the REVVL Plus’s specs as “brag-worthy” and while that may not be the most accurate description of the handset, the newly announced device still ships with some decent hardware considering its price. An unspecified octa-core SoC is powering the device, featuring a maximum operating frequency of 2.0GHz and being backed by 2GB of RAM. The REVVL Plus also ships with 32GB of internal flash memory expandable via a microSD card slot by up to 128GB, in addition to boasting a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor mounted behind a significantly improved camera setup. Unlike the single-lens imaging system of the original REVVL phone, the REVVL Plus comes with a dual-camera configuration entailing a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary one accompanied by a regular LED flash. The top bezel of the handset features an 8-megapixel sensor with FHD video recording capabilities, T-Mobile said.

Only one color of the handset has been confirmed so far, with that variant featuring a matte black finish with magenta accents reminiscent of T-Mobile’s branding. Support for Cat. 4 LTE bands is unsurprisingly part of the package as the REVVL Plus is compatible with bands 2, 4, 5, 12, and 66. T-Mobile’s new offering is 6.5 x 3.25 x 0.35 inches in size and its weight has yet to be specified. The wireless carrier is advertising the REVVL Plus as its response to the rising popularity of large-screen devices which more often than not require customers to pay a premium for the luxury of using them.