T-Mobile Offering Up BOGO Free on Many Smartphones, Starting Tomorrow

T-Mobile has announced some early Black Friday deals, that will be starting tomorrow, November 17th. These include a number of buy one, get one free offers on top-selling smartphones like the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Active, LG V30 and a few others. T-Mobile is also discounting some of its most popular Bluetooth speakers and a few other goodies. So if you’re looking to get a new smartphone, tomorrow is definitely the time to pick one up.

As far as buy one, get one free goes, T-Mobile is offering this up on the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 Active, LG G6, LG V20, LG V30 and the LG V30 Plus. Those looking to get an iPhone can also take advantage of a similar deal. Now the way this works is that you have to purchase both on an Equipment Installment Plan, and you will get monthly credits towards the second smartphone. The “free” smartphone will be the cheaper one. So if you buy an LG V30 and a LG G6, the LG G6 will be the one that you get for free. That’s usually the case with these BOGO deals, so nothing to surprising there.

That’s not all that T-Mobile has up its sleeve though. Starting tomorrow, you can get $70 off of the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker in Twilight Magenta, which brings the price down to $179.99. The UE BOOM 2 is $80 off in the same Twilight Magenta color, which makes it $99.99. T-Mobile is also offering up 40% off of the Speckled Magenta mophie Powerstation Mini battery pack. And finally, there is a special edition T-Mobile REVVL Plus that will be available starting tomorrow, it’ll be in black with magenta accents. Don’t forget that if you are looking to jump to T-Mobile, this is a great time to do so, especially with unlimited data and Netflix now being included in your plan. These deals all start tomorrow, November 17th online and in-store, and will last up until Thanksgiving. T-Mobile has not yet announced its Black Friday deals, but that announcement should be coming in the next few days, and it’ll likely be an expansion of the BOGO deals that start tomorrow.