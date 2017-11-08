T-Mobile Is Nest Secure’s Exclusive Cellular Backup Provider

T-Mobile is Nest Secure’s exclusive cellular backup provider which means that any consumers who choose to pick up the Nest Secure home security system and wish to backup their data via a cellular network, will be utilizing T-Mobile for this purpose. As part of this new partnership between the two companies, T-mobile will be carrying a cellular-equipped Nest Secure Home Security system package which will come along with a necessary data plan. The package will come with the Nest Secure alarm system which contains a Nest Guard base with the motion detector, alarm, and cellular backup service, two Nest Detect motion and open/close sensors, and two Nest Tag key fobs.

In addition to those items which normally come with the Nest Secure system that you can purchase straight from Nest itself, this package from T-Mobile will also include the Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera with Nest Aware, all at a full retail price of $480. Since this is going to be available at T-Mobile though, it’s also possible to break up the package in payments with the monthly bill which comes out to $10 a month with the Equipment Installment Plan after a down payment of $240. That said, consumers will be required to pay some money up front for the system package unlike with most phones on the network which offers the chance for consumers to pay $0 down.

While T-Mobile will be offering the Nest Secure system in its stores, T-Mobile confirms that you don’t have to purchase the Nest Secure through its network to actually get the cellular backup. The Cellular Backup also comes with the Nest Aware service which is just $10 after a $5 bill credit and those looking to grab this from T-Mobile will be able to do so in a number of ways. You’ll be able to purchase the Nest Secure home security system from T-Mobile retails stores and through T-Mobile’s website, as well as through customer care’s phone sales department. In addition, consumers won’t have to wait long to get one through T-Mobile, as it will be launching on the carrier’s network on November 10th, which is this Friday. The Nest Secure system already offers a battery backup and it can backup over Wi-Fi, but in the event that both of those are not available, the T-Mobile LTE connection can keep consumers covered.