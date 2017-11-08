T-Mobile LG V30 Gets Drivers Update, October Security Patch

The LG V30 on T-Mobile’s network is receiving its first software update over-the-air, pushing the software version up to “H93210c” and introducing the Android security patch for the month of October. Additionally, the official changelog mentions a “driver update to distinguish between [the] V30 and V30 Plus” and although the software package weighs a little over 600MB, the software version remains unchanged at Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

As usual, the LG V30 users who are eligible for the new software update should look for a notification to arrive, or as an alternative they can attempt to trigger the update manually by heading down to the phone’s main settings menu, navigating to ‘About phone’ -> ‘Update Center’ and going further into ‘System updates.’ Before applying the update, users are advised to connect their smartphones to an active Wi-Fi network and ensure that the device has enough battery charge left to complete the entire process. Fifty percent and upwards battery charge should be enough but a full battery is the safest way to go. The LG V30 is the Korean company’s latest flagship phone, however, a second variant called the LG V30 Plus will be exclusively available for purchase through T-Mobile come November 17. Like the standard V30, the latter model will take advantage of the carrier’s 600MHz 4G LTE network, however, it features 128GB of on-board memory and the retail package will contain a pair of LG QuadPlay earbuds optimized for the smartphone’s on-board premium quad-DAC.

As for the standard LG V30, the device was released in the United States through T-Mobile and other local carriers roughly one month ago on October 5th when it was priced at $800 outright or $80 down with monthly payments worth $30 each. Spec-wise the smartphone makes use of a 6-inch P-OLED display with a resolution of 2880 by 1440 and an 18:9 aspect ratio, the Snapdragon 835 chipset from Qualcomm featuring eight Kryo CPU cores and an Adreno 540 graphics chip, as well as a dual-camera setup and a 3,300mAh battery to boot. The LG V30 is a creator-focused device and the Korean OEM recently highlighted this characteristic with a new marketing campaign focusing on a series of kinetic sculptures aiming to inspire prospective buyers.