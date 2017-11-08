Staples Outs its Black Friday Ad: Discounted Echo’s, Chromecasts & More

Staples is following some other retailers like Target, Best Buy, Dell and others, in releasing its Black Friday ad a few weeks ahead of the big day. Staples Black Friday Ad is full of all kinds of great deals in tech, which might be a little surprising given that this is Staples and not Best Buy or Amazon. Some of the bigger deals are actually for Amazon’s Alexa products. Like the Echo Show is being discounted to $179 which takes $50 off of its regular price, the Echo Dot is down to just $30 and the Echo 2nd Generation is just $80.

On top of that, the Google Chromecast is getting $10 knocked off of it, coming down to just $25 from its original price of $35. The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa is being discounted to $25, which is down from $40. Other Amazon products include the Amazon Fire 7 tablet coming in at $25, the Fire HD 10 for $99, the Kindle Paperwhite 6-inch for $89 and a few other goodies. Staples does also have some great deals on some new laptops, monitors and desktops. So if you’re in need of a new computer, now is definitely the time to pick one up. This includes the Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop, which is priced at $579. This includes a 14-inch full HD display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s some pretty good specs for under $600. There are a few other good options available for laptops as well.

Many of these deals will go live in-store on Black Friday when they open at 7AM local time. However, a majority, if not all, of these deals will be live on Staples website beginning Thanksgiving day, that’s November 23rd for those wondering. Keep in mind that these deals will go fast, so you’ll want to check their website on Thanksgiving day to be sure that you don’t miss out on picking up a new laptop, monitor, an Echo or whatever else you may want to pick up. Now the deals that are in this ad are likely not all of the deals that Staples will have available. These are just enough to whet everyone’s appetite and drum up some hype, two weeks before the big day.