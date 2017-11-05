Sprint’s Variant Of Rugged Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Leaks

A supposed Sprint variant of the Galaxy S8 Active leaked online on Saturday, having been shared by established industry insider Evan Blass. The smartphone that can be seen in the newly uncovered image above appears to be heading to the fourth largest mobile service provider in the country soon, though no firm availability details have been provided by the source. Samsung’s Active-branded revisions of its Galaxy S devices have traditionally been exclusive to AT&T in the United States, though this year will apparently bring a break from that pattern; while the Galaxy S8 Active initially debuted at AT&T, it seems that the device will not only get picked up by T-Mobile in the near future but will also support the carrier’s newly introduced LTE Band 71 which only the LG V30 can presently take advantage of. Sprint appears to be in line to start carrying the Android flagship as well, leaving only Verizon without this particular model in its device portfolio, at least as far as national carriers are concerned.

The Galaxy S8 Active is a rugged revision of the regular Galaxy S8, with the handset losing the curved long edges of its predecessor in favor of a flat 5.8-inch display panel that’s more adequately protected. Its screen also doesn’t feature the QHD+ resolution of the Galaxy S8 but a QHD one amounting to 2,560 by 1,440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9 (2:1) instead of 18.5:9. Apart from the IP68 certification for resistance to dust particles and water boasted by the original Galaxy S8 lineup, the Galaxy S8 Active is made in accordance with the MIL-STD-810G military durability standard, thus being more effective at surviving mechanical damage and even a level of electric shocks.

Sprint’s edition of the Galaxy S8 Active appears to be identical to the one offered by AT&T and the version that’s said to be coming to T-Mobile, save for the obvious fact that it will only work on the Overland Park, Kansas-based company‘s network. The handset is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM, in addition to featuring 64GB of internal flash memory expandable by up to 256GB with a microSD card. Sprint will presumably be looking to launch the Galaxy S8 Active in time for this year’s holiday season.