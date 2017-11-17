Sprint’s Galaxy Note 8 Gets Calling Plus, App Updates & More

Sprint is now pushing an update to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that will install the carrier’s Calling Plus feature and update several applications that come pre-installed on the smartphone. With Calling Plus, handsets can now make and receive calls on the carrier’s LTE network. Before the feature was released, smartphones have to transfer to Sprint’s 2G and 3G networks when making phone calls, resulting in much slower data speeds. However, the carrier noted on its website that the Calling Plus feature is not the same as Voice over LTE (VoLTE) although it will eventually transition its subscribers to the said standard in the future. In addition to the carrier-specific feature, this software package contains updates for a number of Samsung applications, including the Calendar, Gallery, Reminder, and Voice Recorder apps, as well as a fix for a Samsung DeX bug. The software upgrade will also install the October 2017 Android security patch, which resolves a number of critical vulnerabilities found in the operating system’s media framework and a Remote Code Execution vulnerability.

The update is currently rolling out automatically, but it may take several days before the installation file arrives on all devices. People may also attempt to manually trigger the installation process by going to Software Updates menu located in the device settings. Before users download the software package, they should check if there is enough free space in the internal flash storage to temporarily keep the file, which has a size of 383MB. For subscribers who have plans with monthly data allocation, it is advisable that the update is downloaded through a stable Wi-Fi connection. The battery of the smartphone should also have sufficient charge in order to last the entire procedure and the contents of the device should be backed up to a personal computer or a microSD card to prevent loss of data.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset which is comprised of an octa-core Kryo 64-bit CPU and the Adreno 540 GPU. It contains 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. The rear cameras of the handset are equipped with two 12-megapixel sensors with optical image stabilization while the front-facing camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with autofocus. To keep the lights on, the smartphone has a 3,300mAh battery and it supports Quick Charge 2.0 for fast top-ups. The Galaxy Note 8 ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat pre-installed, although Samsung’s proprietary skin is running on top of Google’s operating system.