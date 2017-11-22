Sponsored Deal: Save On Smartwatches With Tomtop’s Black Friday Sale

With a number of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and sales having already been announced, now is a great time to pick up some of the tech products you may have been holding off on buying. Smartwatches are a good case in point. If you have yet to invest in a new smartwatch and are still unsure of whether this product field is right for you, then sales including Tomtop’s latest one is an ideal opportunity to test out the smartwatch platform while also taking advantage of some great savings.

Tomtop has now started its latest sale and this one focuses largely on smartwatches and fitness trackers in general. Therefore, if you are in the market for a new smartwatch, a fitness tracker, a sports bracelet, or a GPS bracelet, then this is the sale to check out as not only is the selection wide, but the prices really are significantly lower than what you might expect to pay for some of these products. In fact, the sale includes so many options that it is difficult to list them all here so instead we have highlighted five products below which are currently heavily discounted as part of the promotion. Keeping in mind these are just five options with the sale listing many more smartwatch and fitness-related wearables. So regardless of whether any of these products suit your needs it is worth heading over to the main Tomtop sales page to see the full selection on offer.

As for the products listed below, two of the five options are LEMFO smartwatches. This is a company who offers a wide range of smartwatches and ones which are designed to be low on price but big on features. So in spite of the lower than usual prices you can expect each of these watches to come packed with a number of common smartwatch features, and in some case better specs than you might get elsewhere. Also below is a Garmin vivosmart fitness tracker, another smartwatch option, and the Z10 smartwatch. The latter of which is a little more expensive compared to the LEMFO options although it does come packed with features. All of the prices for the options listed below (and through the link below) are not only limited-time deals, but also limited-quantity deals.