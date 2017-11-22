Sponsored Deal: Save On Smartwatches With Tomtop’s Black Friday Sale
With a number of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and sales having already been announced, now is a great time to pick up some of the tech products you may have been holding off on buying. Smartwatches are a good case in point. If you have yet to invest in a new smartwatch and are still unsure of whether this product field is right for you, then sales including Tomtop’s latest one is an ideal opportunity to test out the smartwatch platform while also taking advantage of some great savings.
Tomtop has now started its latest sale and this one focuses largely on smartwatches and fitness trackers in general. Therefore, if you are in the market for a new smartwatch, a fitness tracker, a sports bracelet, or a GPS bracelet, then this is the sale to check out as not only is the selection wide, but the prices really are significantly lower than what you might expect to pay for some of these products. In fact, the sale includes so many options that it is difficult to list them all here so instead we have highlighted five products below which are currently heavily discounted as part of the promotion. Keeping in mind these are just five options with the sale listing many more smartwatch and fitness-related wearables. So regardless of whether any of these products suit your needs it is worth heading over to the main Tomtop sales page to see the full selection on offer.
As for the products listed below, two of the five options are LEMFO smartwatches. This is a company who offers a wide range of smartwatches and ones which are designed to be low on price but big on features. So in spite of the lower than usual prices you can expect each of these watches to come packed with a number of common smartwatch features, and in some case better specs than you might get elsewhere. Also below is a Garmin vivosmart fitness tracker, another smartwatch option, and the Z10 smartwatch. The latter of which is a little more expensive compared to the LEMFO options although it does come packed with features. All of the prices for the options listed below (and through the link below) are not only limited-time deals, but also limited-quantity deals.
The LEMFO LES 1 3G Smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED touch screen, along with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage. This watch supports 2G GSM and 3G WCDMA, and also comes equipped with a 2-megapixel HD camera, GPS, Voice Assistant, Bluetooth 4.0, as well as various health tracking benefits, such as the ability to monitor heart rate, steps taken, calories consumers, and more.
The LEMFO LF17 smartwatch is another option which comes with a 1.3-inch display. This one also comes running on Android 5.1 and comes powered by a dual-core processor (clocked at 1.2 GHz). In addition to the baseline storage, this one also offers an additional 32GB storage via the included microSD card slot, and is also capable of making use of its own Nano SIM Card.
The GPS 2G BT is a good option to consider for those on a budget as this is a very competitively priced smartwatch. In spite of its low price, it does come equipped with various sensors for fitness tracking, including GPS, Heart Rate and more. In addition you can get all of your usual notifications via the watch and view them on the included 1.3-inch display. The rest of the specs include 32MB RAM, 128MB storage, a MediaTek 2503 processor, Bluetooth 4.0, and more.
For those specifically looking for a new fitness wearable or smart band, the Garmin vivosmart is worth checking out at the moment. This one comes with a sleek and discreet design, includes multiple sensors for fitness feedback including GPS, heart rate, steps taken, calories burned, distance traveled, sleep, and more. Likewise this one comes with the option of choosing a mode which can greatly extend battery life from one day to up to 7 days. As well as compatibility with a number of third-party fitness apps.
Closing out the highlights is another well-priced smartwatch. This one again will be ideal for those looking for a cheap but effective wearable as the Z10 comes equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED round screen, and is powered by 1GB RAM, 16GB storage and a MediaTek 6580 quad-core processor. In addition, this one is able to make use of its own SIM card, provides heart rate monitoring, and comes running on Android 5.1.