Sponsored Deal: PureVPN Black Friday Sale $49.99 For 2-Year VPN Protection

A reliable VPN is not only something that is worth having, but nowadays is something you should have. At the basic level VPNs provide access to geoblocked content but more importantly a good VPN can provide a safe place for you to browse the internet and protect the data trail you leave behind. PureVPN is one of the more popular options available and as part of the Black Friday celebrations, PureVPN is now offering access to its state-of-the art protection technology at an incredibly low price.

For those looking to get around geoblocked websites such as Netflix, PureVPN is one of the options which can help. Whether you are using the Android app or accessing sites like Netflix via a desktop, PureVPN offers an easy way to do so. Which is likely to be of particular use to those based outside of the US as PureVPN will be able to channel users’ international connections through US IP addresses providing access to these otherwise blocked sites. Likewise, one of the best ways to make use of PureVPN is through the company’s Chrome extension. If you use Chrome to access the internet then by adding the Chrome extension to your setup, you will gain a very quick and all-encompassing way to protect your online activities. Once added, it is just a matter of turning on the VPN through the Chrome extension and everything you do from then on, within Chrome, is channeled through PureVPN’s huge network of secure servers.

Another great reason to make use of a VPN is public Wi-Fi. Nowadays, more places than ever offer access to free Wi-Fi which is a very good thing as it can cut down on the mobile data you consume while away from home. The downside, however, is that this can be one of the least safest ways to connect to the internet. Attacks on private user information through public Wi-Fi connections have hit the headlines numerous times over the past year and this is likely to be something which only gets worse as time goes on. A VPN however, can omit the need to be concerned about these things. As any device connected to public Wi-Fi, which is first connected to PureVPN’s secure servers, is already protected. This is the point, wherever you are connected, and regardless of which device you are connecting from, PureVPN offers a comprehensive way to protect you from the likes of viruses, malware, botnets, spyware, and other internet nasties that might be lurking.

As for the deal, for Black Friday PureVPN is offering new customers the option to sign up for a two-year subscription for only $49.99. This is a substantial saving compared to the price services like this can run you and especially considering PureVPN is one of the most well-known, most trusted, and feature-rich VPN services available. PureVPN usually charges new users $9.99 for one month’s service or $7.95 per month if opting to buy a 6-month subscription. This deal by comparison offers four times the length of the subscription for almost the same price. To put it another way, by taking advantage of this deal you will be able to protect all of your online activities for just $2.08 per month. Less than the price of a cup of coffee at the coffee shop where you are likely connecting to an unsecure free Wi-Fi network.