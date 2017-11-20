Sponsored Deal: FeiyuTech SPG 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal $112 With Code

Smartphone photography is not just a growing industry, but a booming one. After all, not only are smartphones arriving equipped with better cameras that are capable of so much more than ever before, but demand for great quality photos has increased massively at the smartphone owner level. So much so that it is now worth investing in higher-end equipment to further improve the mobile photography experience overall. One product which has proven to be increasingly popular with smartphone owners looking to capture better video quality is a gimbal, like the FeiyuTech SPG 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal. Once reserved for professionals, gimbals now provide smartphone owners with a way to capture professional looking videos on their smartphones.

While smartphones nowadays do come with various stabilizing technologies included, when coupled with a gimbal the outcome is usually some seriously smooth video footage. In particular, gimbals which make use of a 3-axis system like this one, offer an increased ability to cancel out motion effects, and irrespective of how intense the movement is to begin with. So not only are gimbals great for when walking and capturing video, but also for when travelling and recording at speed as well. One of the added benefits of these newer and smarter gimbals is how they can provide an even easier way to operate a smartphone camera. For example, the FeiyuTech SPG 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal comes with a remote control allowing the device owner to use one hand to navigate the camera and the other hand to operate the camera. Likewise, this gimbal is also compatible with a smartphone app which further allows the user to customize the shot and settings including adjusting the focus when needed. So whether you are looking to capture better quality and steadier selfie video footage for a life blog, or just capture more extreme and adventurous videos with friends, then a gimbal is an ideal option. What’s more, these are normally fairly versatile devices and so can often be used with a number of other smaller cameras and action cams, as well as smartphones.

