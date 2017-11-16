Specs: OnePlus 5T

OnePlus has just introduced its new flagship, the OnePlus 5T after weeks of intensive rumors. The OnePlus 5T is similar to the OnePlus 5 in the spec department, but it comes with a completely new display, and along with it, a new aspect ratio. It sports an 18:9 aspect ratio, and a larger display, while its footprint is similar to the OnePlus 5, thanks to a more narrow display, and thinner bezels all around. This time around the fingerprint scanner is located on the back of the device, and we’re here to take a closer look at the OnePlus 5T spec sheet, read on.

The OnePlus 5T sports a 6.01-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080, 401 ppi) Optic AMOLED display, which supports sRGB and DCI-P3 setups. On top of this display, you’re getting a 2.5D curved glass (Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5), which is supposed to protect this display from scratches. The OnePlus 5T comes in two variants, the more affordable model includes 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 2-lane storage, while the more expensive model comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 2-lane storage. Aside from the RAM and storage differences, the two variants of the OnePlus 5T are completely identical. The OnePlus 5 is fueled by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, which is clocked at 2.45GHz, and it comes with the Adreno 540 GPU. On the back of the OnePlus 5T, you’ll be able to find 20 and 16-megapixel snappers, the 16-megapixel main camera sports the same sensor as the OnePlus 5, Sony’s IMX398 (f/1.7 aperture, 1.12um pixel size), while the 20-megapixel shooter is no longer a telephoto lens, this time around you get a regular secondary sensor which comes with Sony’s IMX376 sensor (1.0um pixel size, f/1.7 aperture), and it will work in collaboration with the main snapper on the device in order to improve image quality. A 16-megapixel snapper (Sony’s IMX371 sensor, 1.0um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) is placed on the front side of the phone, in case you were wondering.

A 3,300mAh non-removable battery is included in this smartphone, and you will be able to take advantage of Dash Charge (5V/4A) fast charging in order to recharge it. A 3.5mm headphone jack is included here, and so is a Type-C USB port on the bottom, we’re looking at USB 2.0 here. OnePlus has packed in Bluetooth 5.0 inside of this phone as well, and it supports aptX and aptX HD. There are three microphones included on this smartphone, and the phone supports AANC and Dirac HD sound, while its loudspeaker is bottom-facing. The phone offers support for 4G LTE connectivity, it supports both FDD-LTE (bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/66) and TDD-LTE (bands 34/38/39/40/41), while Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac is also included here. The phone measures 156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm, while it weighs 162 grams. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the OnePlus 5T, and on top of it, you’re getting the company’s OxygenOS skin.