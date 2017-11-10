South Park: Phone Destroyer RPG Now Out On Android Devices

South Park: Phone Destroyer is now available for download on Android devices free of charge, with the mobile game appearing on the Google Play Store earlier today following a period of beta testing. Developed by Ubisoft, the new interactive adaptation of South Park was released nearly five months after its original announcement, arriving in the form of a card-based role-playing game. Much like the last two console and PC RPGs set in the South Park universe, the game puts you in the shoes of “a new kid” in town that joins Cartman and co. in one of their elaborate plays, cowboys versus Indians in this case. South Park: Phone Destroyer features a seemingly lengthy single-player campaign revolving around your everyday encounters with the wacky fictional community and unsurprisingly isn’t afraid of breaking the fourth wall every so often, thus keeping with the tradition established by previous contemporary games in the series.

South Park: Phone Destroyer requires you to log into your Google Play Games account and doesn’t offer a Guest mode like most other mobile titles do, which shouldn’t be a major issue seeing how it requires a constant Internet connection anyway. The gameplay itself is a combination of a collectible card game (CCG) and a real-time tactical RPG. Apart from the story mode featuring cutscenes, characters, and dialogue that look and sound like they were pulled directly from one of South Park’s many episodes, this mobile offering also boasts player-versus-player multiplayer battles. While cowboys and Indians are the stars of the game, other character classes like cyborgs and wizards are also part of the package, with the ability to kill Kenny for the umpteenth time being advertised as one of the main selling points of Ubisoft’s latest portable title.

While technically free-to-play, South Park: Phone Destroyers come with a vast array of in-app purchases which you can use to speed up your progress. All of the microtransactions are optional and can be disabled in the game’s menu, though expect to encounter some grinding later on in the story if you’re adamant to play through the entirety of South Park: Phone Destroyer’s campaign without spending anything. The game requires Android 4.4 KitKat or a later version of Google’s operating system to run and can be downloaded by referring to the banner below.