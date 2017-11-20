Sony H4133 Mid-Ranger Benchmarked With Android 8.0 Oreo

A Sony-made smartphone bearing the model number H4133 was listed in the database of mobile benchmark GFXBench earlier today, having been identified as featuring hardware specs that put it in the mid-range segment of the market. The unannounced device sports a 5.2-inch screen featuring an FHD resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels using a standard widescreen aspect ratio of 16:9, according to the listing. The SoC powering the device was identified as being of the ARMv8 variety manufactured by Qualcomm and sporting the Adreno 508 GPU, as well as a maximum operating frequency of 2.2GHz. This particular combination of features points to the Snapdragon 630, Qualcomm’s mid-range silicon announced in May alongside the Snapdragon 660. The Japanese phone maker has yet to utilize the Snapdragon 630 in any of its handsets, though the SoC itself already received some praise for its energy-efficiency and general performance following its implementation into the Moto X4, Nokia 7, and the ASUS ZenFone 4 (ZE554KL).

The Sony H4133 was tested as running Android 8.0 Oreo reskinned with the company’s proprietary mobile software suite that’s one of the more lightweight OEM-made ROMs on the market. Sony already started shipping handsets pre-installed with the last major iteration of Google’s operating system and is unlikely to deliver any more devices running Android 7.X Nougat out of the box. The newly spotted device from the firm features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory, according to the same listing. The main camera setup of the Sony H4133 was identified as being of the 21-megapixel variety, with its secondary sensor being listed as a 7-megapixel unit, though the actual resolution of both is likely to be one megapixel higher. NFC and GPS were found to be part of the package, unlike a second SIM card slot and a heart rate monitor.

The Sony H4133 is possibly related to the previously sighted H4233 in more ways than just by sharing a manufacturer seeing how the latter was benchmarked in September as featuring the same SoC and 4GB of RAM, as well as a 6-inch FHD screen, twice the storage space, and a 16-megapixel front camera. With all of their other hardware characteristics being the same, the H4133 could be a more compact and slightly weaker version of the H4233, though it’s still unclear whether the two may hit the market before late winter and MWC when Sony traditionally unveils its new smartphone lineups.