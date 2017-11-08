Smartisan Unveils Nuts Pro 2 With 6GB Of RAM, Dual Cameras

The Smartisan Nuts Pro 2 had surfaced yesterday, and the phone has just been announced in China. Yesterday’s leak was spot on it seems, as the device does sport the same design that was leaked, and it looks rather interesting considering that it’s somewhat different than the competition in the design department. This handset is made out of metal and glass, while its display sports rounded corners. The Smartisan Nuts Pro 2 does sport rather thin bezels, despite the fact it has thin black bars around the display. The phone’s physical keys are rounded, and they’re quite small, unlike anything we’ve seen on other, recently-released smartphones, and you’ll also notice that there are four physical buttons on offer here. The Smartisan Nuts Pro 2 sports a power / lock key, volume rocker buttons, and an additional key which you can customize.

The Smartisan Nuts Pro 2 features a 5.99-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) In-Cell display, along with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB of storage. Having said that, Smartisan actually announced five different variants of this handset, two 4GB RAM models come with either 32GB or 64GB of native storage, while three 6GB RAM variants are available and they come with either 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. There are two cameras on the back of the Smartisan Nuts Pro 2, a 12-megapixel snapper (Sony’s IM386 sensor, 1.25um pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF) and a 5-megapixel camera (Samsung’s S5K4E8 sensor, 1.4um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture). A 16-megapixel shooter (f/2.2 aperture) is placed on the front side of this handset, while the phone also comes with a 3,500mAh non-removable battery, which offers support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging. A fingerprint scanner is actually available on this smartphone, it is embedded in the company’s logo which is placed on the back of this smartphone.

This handset comes with two SIM card slots, and a Type-C port at the bottom. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also a part of the package, and the company says that the Smartisan OS 4.1 is coming to the device soon, starting on December 7. The phone comes in three color variants, Red, Black and White models. Two 4GB RAM models of the Smartisan Nuts Pro 2 are priced at 1,799 Yuan ($270) and 1,999 Yuan ($300), respectively, while the remaining three 6GB RAM models can be purchased for 2,299 Yuan ($345), 2,699 Yuan ($406) and 3,299 Yuan ($497), respectively. Those of you who live in China and are interested in getting this phone should know that you can already pre-order it from JingDong Mall (JD.com).