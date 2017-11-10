Smart Home Weekly: Best Smart Home Tech For the Bedroom
Making your home smart is a pretty daunting task, especially with the amount of smart home products that are out there now. The easiest way to get started, is to turn one room at a time into a smart room. We’ve already talked about the best smart home tech for the Kitchen, which included smart coffee makers, smart plugs, and even the Amazon Echo Show. Now we have a few suggestions for the bedroom, and yes, this is going to be a PG article.
When it comes to the bedroom, some people like to keep it pretty simple. So tossing in some smart lights and maybe a smart plug for that old lamp you really like, is about it. But other people may want to bring in a speaker, get some smart blinds and a slew of other products. So we were able to round up some of the best smart home products to bring into your bedroom, and have listed them all below. One of our favorites is the new Echo. This is the second generation Echo from Amazon, it’s a smaller Echo, but it still has all the great features of the original. With it being powered by Alexa, you can ask her to set an alarm for you, so you don’t oversleep. You can also tell Alexa to turn on the coffee maker in the morning, or turn off the lights in your bedroom without getting up and looking for the light switch to do it the old-fashioned way.
Everything listed below is going to be compatible with Alexa, a few of them will work with the Google Home, but since we are highlighting the Echo, everything will definitely have Alexa support. So that you will be able to control everything with your voice. These not only work well for you and your bedroom, but they are also some great gift ideas for someone who might have just moved out on their own, or want to make their home smarter, and be able to say “Alexa, turn off the bedroom lights”. And with the holidays just around the corner, that’s definitely a good thing.
The new Amazon Echo is a bit cheaper than the original, coming in at $99, and it’s a great product to have next to your bed. Whether it’s for listening to music, or just using Alexa to control the lights and other things in the room. The Echo has Alexa built-in, so you have access to thousands of skills, on-demand.
Eufy has some smart light bulbs as well, and this is one of them. This light bulb is tunable white, so that means you’ll be able to choose different shades of white, but not other colors like red and blue. It does work with Alexa, so you can control it through the app, or using your voice with Alexa – Google Assistant support is coming in the future.
The Sonos One is the company’s newest speaker, and it actually has Alexa built-in. Instead of just working with Alexa, like the other Sonos speakers do. This means it could replace the Echo, as your hub for Alexa. Of course, the Sonos One still has that great audio sound that you’d expect from Sonos and with Alexa inside, it’s the best option available right now.
If you have a lamp in your bedroom that you really like, you don’t need to get rid of it. Just use a smart plug, and you’ll be able to control it from your smartphone or with your voice. The TP-Link Smart Plug Mini is a smart plug that works with both Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. It also covers just one outlet instead of two, like some others out there.
Now this isn’t technically a smart home product, but there is Alexa inside the Fire TV, so you can ask Alexa to find something to watch, or tell your Echo to start playing Stranger Things for you. So it does work as one. This is the new Fire TV and it does have 4K support as well as HDR and Dolby Atmos support. Making it a great set-top box for the bedroom.