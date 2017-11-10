Smart Home Weekly: Best Smart Home Tech For the Bedroom

Making your home smart is a pretty daunting task, especially with the amount of smart home products that are out there now. The easiest way to get started, is to turn one room at a time into a smart room. We’ve already talked about the best smart home tech for the Kitchen, which included smart coffee makers, smart plugs, and even the Amazon Echo Show. Now we have a few suggestions for the bedroom, and yes, this is going to be a PG article.

When it comes to the bedroom, some people like to keep it pretty simple. So tossing in some smart lights and maybe a smart plug for that old lamp you really like, is about it. But other people may want to bring in a speaker, get some smart blinds and a slew of other products. So we were able to round up some of the best smart home products to bring into your bedroom, and have listed them all below. One of our favorites is the new Echo. This is the second generation Echo from Amazon, it’s a smaller Echo, but it still has all the great features of the original. With it being powered by Alexa, you can ask her to set an alarm for you, so you don’t oversleep. You can also tell Alexa to turn on the coffee maker in the morning, or turn off the lights in your bedroom without getting up and looking for the light switch to do it the old-fashioned way.

Everything listed below is going to be compatible with Alexa, a few of them will work with the Google Home, but since we are highlighting the Echo, everything will definitely have Alexa support. So that you will be able to control everything with your voice. These not only work well for you and your bedroom, but they are also some great gift ideas for someone who might have just moved out on their own, or want to make their home smarter, and be able to say “Alexa, turn off the bedroom lights”. And with the holidays just around the corner, that’s definitely a good thing.