Smart BoxLock Home Padlock Funded & Available For Pre-Orders

BoxLock is accepting pre-orders and pledges for the BoxLock Home, an internet-connected padlock that protects packages from being stolen and was just recently funded on Kickstarter. The company claims that an average of 11 million packages are taken away by “porch pirates” on a yearly basis and it is highly likely that the number will rise as more individuals purchase items online. The product is built with a hardened steel knuckle and a weatherproof case. The case contains a rechargeable battery that can last for at least 30 days on a single charge, a microUSB port for charging the padlock, and a barcode scanner at the bottom for identifying shipments delivered by FedEx, UPS, USPS, and Amazon. To protect user’s data, the lock uses encrypted HTTPS with SHA-256 and the 2048-bit module for communications. It is designed to connect over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, instead of the networks running on the 5GHz spectrum, since the former provides better coverage and reliability.

Users may attach the BoxLock Home to any container of their choice, although the firm offers its own container, the Parcel Box. Once the shipment arrives, the delivery service will scan the label of the package, and the lock will then verify the delivery status of the user’s parcel. The lock will only open once it confirms that the shipment is already out for delivery. The BoxLock Home app will push a notification after the package has been delivered and safely locked. The company is also offering the BoxLock Pro, an annual subscription service that features tracking of shipments from smaller carriers as well as advanced barcode and user management. This service can support up to five locks and ten users, and will cost $99 a year or $10 a month. On the other hand, those who need support for unlimited locks and users will have to subscribe to another service, the BoxLock Enterprise.

Interested customers may now pre-order the BoxLock Home from the company’s Kickstarter campaign. For a pledge of $94, users will receive a single BoxLock Home and a window sticker while for a pledge of $159, the company will ship two units of the product and two window stickers. In the timeline provided by the company, BoxLock aims to test its offering in Atlanta by January and will start shipping it to customers by August next year. The company stated that it still has to fix some of the key issues with its Internet of Things product before it launches, including the process of scanning barcodes in direct sunlight.