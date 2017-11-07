Sling TV Now Pre-Installed on All of Samsung’s TVs

Today, Sling TV announced that it is the first on-demand and over-the-top (OTT) TV service to be pre-installed on Samsung’s TVs (or really any TV, other than an Android TV). Samsung TVs will now come with Sling TV installed like another app, allowing customers to pick up a new TV from Samsung and start watching Sling TV without the need of buying or using another set-top box like a Roku or Fire TV stick. Sling TV noted in its press release that this announcement makes Sling TV the most widely available live streaming TV service out there.

As far as compatibility goes, Sling TV is available on Samsung’s 2016 Smart TV models, and will be rolling out to more models in the near future. Although it did not specifically mention when that might happen. While Samsung may be the first TV manufacturer that Sling has partnered up with, it likely won’t be its last. As Sling TV is looking to make itself available everywhere, so that users can start using the service without buying a set-top box (that’s the whole reason why people cut the cord, right?).

Existing Sling TV users are able to simply login to their account in the Sling TV app on their Samsung TV, and start using the service like they would on any other device. Those that haven’t used Sling TV before can sign up for a free trial and check out what Sling TV has to offer. It’s an a la carte offering for live TV. There are two basic packages that are $20 and $25 respectively. Sling Blue is the cheaper one and has a few less channels than Sling Orange. Although you can subscribe to both for $30/month. And if those channels aren’t enough for you, you also have a ton of add-on packs that are mostly $5 each, that you can add and get only the channels you want instead of the hundreds of unneeded channels that Cable provides. Sling TV is one of the older streaming TV services out there, it’s been around about as long as PlayStation Vue and far longer than AT&T’s DIRECTV NOW or Google’s YouTube TV.