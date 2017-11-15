Sketchy Galaxy S9 Render Leaks With A Fake Real Life Image

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are not scheduled to be released until March or April next year, however, both devices have just surfaced, well, at least according to the source, as all we’re seeing in the provided image are the two exact same phones. As you can see, these two devices are not only identical in terms of the design, but they also sport the very same dimensions, so chances are that this is the Galaxy S9 alone, if the image is real, read on.

Now, it’s worth noting that two images surfaced, the first image shows off the front side of the alleged Galaxy S9, while the second one is supposed to give us a look at the back side of the device, but this image is 100 percent fake. This design pretty much shows off the BLUBOO S8’s back side, but it has Samsung’s logo on it, so it most certainly does not represent the design of the Galaxy S9’s back side. It’s still quite early for such images to appear, so it is highly likely that the render of the front side of the device is also not legit, but you never know. In any case, presuming that the leak is legit, the Galaxy S9 will follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy S8, as it will sport a rather similar design. Its bottom bezel will be thinner than the top one, though, the two bezels will not be symmetrical anymore it seems. The power / lock key is located on the right-hand side once again, while you will notice the volume up, volume down and Bixby buttons on the left. The phone’s display will sport rounded corners, and the display will once again be curved on the sides.

It is quite possible that the Galaxy S9 will arrive in two different SoC variants yet again, one will be fueled by the Exynos 9810, while the other one will ship with the Snapdragon 845. The phone will be water and dust resistant once again, and it is quite possible that it will ship with at least 6GB of RAM on the inside. A dual camera setup will probably be included on the back of the Galaxy S9, and chances are we’ll get a rear-facing fingerprint scanner as well. Android Oreo will come pre-installed on the phone, and on top of it, you’ll get Samsung’s custom UI, of course.