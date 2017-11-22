Sketchy, Bezel-Less Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Prototype Appears

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 was announced a couple of months ago, and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 prototype has just surfaced as well. Now, it’s a bit early to start talking about the Mi MIX 2’s successor, but here you go, the provided images are allegedly showing off the Mi MIX 3 prototype, though this probably won’t be the final design of the phone. The Mi MIX 3 is expected to arrive at the end of Q3 next year, or perhaps even in Q4, and it will be Xiaomi’s flagship phablet for 2018.

Now, it is expected that Xiaomi will trim down bezels even further for the Mi MIX 3, and this leak more or less suggests that as well. As you can see, the phone comes with basically no bezels, while all of its physical keys are located on the right side. The device’s display will sport rounded corners, and if this prototype ends up becoming a reality, the phone’s earpiece, and all of the phone’s sensors will sit on the back of the device, and almost certainly will not happen. Now as you will notice, there are three different prototypes of the phone’s back side included in the gallery down below, and all of these prototypes include the earpiece and sensors. That will probably not happen, as you would have to turn around the device every time you want to make a call or answer one, not to mention all the other complications that come to light with such a design. This could just as easily be a design created by a Xiaomi fan, or something of the sort, but we’ll see what will happen.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is one of the more powerful devices out there, not only is it made out of metal and ceramic (there’s a ceramic unibody version out there as well), but it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it sports a fullHD+ display with really thin bezels. The phone comes in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, and it is not all that expensive either, at least compared to some of the most popular flagships out there. If you’d like to know more about the Mi MIX 2, check out our review of that handset, we’ll let you know as soon as new Mi MIX 3 info pops up.

