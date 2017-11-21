Six Verizon Smartphones Get November Android Security Patch

Some Android users on Verizon are in for a treat this week, as the carrier has started rolling out updates to a number of devices on its network: the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, the LG G5 and LG V20, the Moto Z Play, and the newer Moto Z2 Play. New software builds are headed to these smartphones, bringing the latest November Android security patch to all but one of the six. Some other tweaks, fixes, or additions, are also in the mix, depending on the device. Monthly Android security patches aim to ensure that Android-powered devices are secure and protected against the latest threats. Google releases the security patches at the beginning of each month, after which OEMs and carriers distribute the software to devices.

According to Verizon, the latest updates are designed to optimize the performance of the devices, resolve known issues, and bring them up to date with the latest security patch. The Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are getting software updates G930VVRU4BQK2 and G935VVRU4BQK2, respectively, which bring the November patch and a fix for the KRACK WiFi issue. The LG G6 is getting software build VS98813A, while the LG V20 is getting VS99518A. For some reason, it seems that the LG G6 is the only one of the bunch to receive the October Android security patch instead of the one for November, available for the LG V20. Lastly, the Moto Z Play is getting software version NDN26.118-23-12-3, while the Moto Z2 Play is getting NDSS26.118-23-15, both of which include the November security patch. The Moto Z Play is also getting Verizon AppFlash, but this has nothing to do with security or performance.

As always with new software versions, it’s best to ensure that the device has at least 50 percent battery life left before proceeding with the update. At the same time, it’s recommended to connect to a reliable Wi-Fi network, as downloading and installing the update over a cellular connection could incur extra data charges. The update should become available over the air (OTA), which means that the rollout might be gradual and it might take a few days to complete. Users who did not get an update prompt yet can also manually check whether the update is available by going to their phone’s Settings > About phone > software updates.