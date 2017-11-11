Sega’s Football Manager Mobile 2018 Now Available On Android

Football Manager Mobile 2018 launched on Android smartphones and tablets on Friday, with Sega pricing the latest iteration of the long-running series developed by Sports Interactive at $8.99, in line with previous titles. Originally announced over the summer, Football Manager Mobile 2018 debuts a wide range of improvements and additions to the core mechanics of its predecessor. The game allows you to participate in numerous leagues spanning 17 countries, including all of the top-rated ones like the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Bundesliga. This year’s Football Manager places an even stronger emphasis on the legacy aspect of a manager’s career than previous installments in the mobile series, allowing you to even get a stadium named after you should you be successful enough to warrant the title of a legend.

Compared to the previous mobile games from the British developer, Football Manager 2018 debuts two new leagues in the form of the American MLS and South Korean K League, featuring the largest database to date which boasts 21,500 real players and is constantly strengthened by fictional youngsters. It’s up to you to find the next Messi and Ronaldo among that bunch, though an improved scouting system should be able to assist you in that endeavor. The tactical aspect of gameplay was also revamped and now features additional team instructions and a more streamlined user interface, with team reports delivered by your assistants also being more detailed than ever so as to ensure you have all necessary information to set up your team for success. The “Team of the Year” and “All-Time Best 11” trickled down from the PC version to mobile devices this year, and the same goes for many player interactions.

Football Manager Mobile 2018 is compatible with the vast majority of contemporary smartphones and tablets and offers two match engines for you to choose every time you start a new campaign toward footballing glory. Owners of more powerful mobile devices will likely want to opt for the Enhanced engine which is more realistic and nuanced, being extra responsive to even the slightest changes in your tactics. The traditional engine is still here for less powerful devices and offers a classic Football Manager experience that fans grew accustomed to over the years. The game’s premium price tag doesn’t offer an experience free of in-app purchases, though virtually all microtransactions can easily be circumvented by just playing it and earning unlocks, with most of them essentially being cheats and not in any way crucial to the core gameplay mechanics of the latest mobile title from Sports Interactive’s workshop. You can purchase Football Manager Mobile 2018 by referring to the Google Play Store banner below.