Second Android 8.0 Beta Update For Samsung Galaxy S8 Is Out

Samsung has released the second firmware update for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus units that are running the beta version of Android 8.0 Oreo. Included with the software upgrade is the October 2017 Android security patch, which resolves 215 vulnerabilities found in Google’s operating system. Among the security issues fixed with this update are a number of critical vulnerabilities found in the media framework of the OS and a remote code execution vulnerability. The stability of both the launcher and DeX Mode, a feature that allows the handset to be connected to a monitor and PC peripherals, have been improved. There are also a number of bugs that should be fixed once the software package is installed, including the forced closure of the settings app as well as the freezing and restarting of TouchWiz when icons are moved from the app drawer to the home screen. In addition, the update should correct the increased power consumption of the smartphone after a Wi-Fi call has been terminated and improve the handset’s performance by modifying the manner in which its CPU and RAM are utilized.

There are also new features incorporated into the software upgrade, like the new clock styles for the lock screen and the Always-on Display and options for adjusting the transparency of notifications. Meanwhile, the Smart View functionality has been modified so that the smartphone’s display will automatically go dark once its contents are mirrored on the TV screen, according to the changelog seen in the gallery below.

Before the update is installed, Samsung is recommending its users to back up the contents of their device either to a microSD card or a PC to prevent any loss of data. The user should also check if there is enough battery charge to last the entire procedure and they should verify there is enough free space in the internal flash storage to temporarily keep the software package, which has a file size of 609MB. Once the update is installed, the new software build can be identified by the firmware version number G950FXXU1ZQK4. Just last week, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer started distributing the beta version of Android 8.0 Oreo for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus to interested testers in the United States, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. The second phase of the rollout will also encompass China, Spain, Germany, India, Poland, and France.