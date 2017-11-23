Deal: Save $50 on the Fitbit Alta HR, Charge 2 & Blaze – 11/23/17

Fitbit has decided to join all the other Black Friday deals, and discount three of its fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR and Blaze. The first two fitness trackers usually cost $149.95, while the Fitbit Blaze can usually be grabbed for $199.95. Well, if you take into account the discount that Fitbit just announced, those three fitness trackers will set you back $99, $99 and $149, respectively, which essentially means that every single one of them got discounted by $50, which is a nice discount for those of you who were looking to get a fitness tracker anyway.

All three of those fitness trackers can now be picked up directly from Fitbit, in case you’re interested, and we’ve included all the necessary links below this article for you to check out. The first two fitness trackers come in four color variants, while the Blaze is available in three. The tracker itself is always the same color, but the bands / straps ship in different colors, the Fitbit Charge 2 comes with Black, Purple, Blue and Cyan band colors, while the Alta HR can be purchased in Black, Gray, Purple and Orange variants. In case you’re more interested in the Fitbit Blaze, well, you can get it with Black, Blue or Purple bands. Out of all these fitness trackers, the Fitbit Blaze looks more like a smartwatch. It has that octagon shape, and even though the bezels around the display are quite thick, it’s a good option for those of you who want a fitness tracker that looks more like a watch.

All three of these fitness trackers come with displays, though the Charge 2 and Alta HR actually look like fitness trackers, and the Alta HR is a considerably thinner device than the Charge 2. In any case, all three of these fitness trackers come with a 1-year limited warranty, and shipping for the gadgets is free to the US, as they all cost more than $50. Fitbit also mentions that a 45-day money back guarantee can also be utilized, in case you’re not pleased with your new fitness tracker.