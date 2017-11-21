‘Samsung Voice Note’ Mobile Recording Software Trademarked

Samsung Electronics filed to trademark the term “Samsung Voice Note” earlier this month, having submitted its application to do so on Friday, November 17th. The trademark request was filed with the Korean Intellectual Property Office and hasn’t been submitted in any other country, indicating that the company is still in early stages of securing and protecting its new brand. The application itself doesn’t reveal many details about what Samsung Voice Note is meant to entail, though it does state the term pertains to mobile devices and computer software designed for recording, storing, and managing audio. The filing still wasn’t awarded to an examining attorney and is unlikely to be approved by the Korean regulator before spring.

Samsung‘s Sound Recorder has been a staple of the company’s Android smartphones for many years now, with its self-explanatory name appearing to be more straightforward than “Samsung Voice Note,” at least if the two are meant to denote the same service, i.e. if the new trademark signals that the South Korean company is planning on rebranding its mobile app. That still appears to be a somewhat unlikely possibility, with “Voice Note” perhaps being more indicative of a transcription tool than a simple audio recorder. The original equipment manufacturer has been placing an increased focus on delivering new note-related mobile solutions in recent times, having most recently done so with Live Messages that debuted alongside the Galaxy Note 8 which also boasted improved note-taking capabilities enabled by its Always-On Display and S Pen. The company also already has access to data and software that would be useful in the development of a transcription service, with its AI companion Bixby featuring contemporary voice recognition capabilities for Korean and English.

If the firm is now planning on launching a mobile transcription tool, it may debut such a service alongside the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus that are set to debut in early 2018, though their expected availability window doesn’t give the company a lot of time to have its trademark approved by competent regulators around the world in time for its market launch. Being one of the largest tech giants on the planet with a rapidly growing intellectual property portfolio, the sole fact that Samsung filed for yet another trademark is no guarantee that its newly unveiled IP will be commercialized in the near future, or at all.