Samsung Value Pack Update For Gear S3 Streamlines Info

The Samsung Value Pack update for the Gear S3 helps to streamline information for the user in a handful of new ways to make the watch even more functional and useful in your everyday life. From new fitness-focused features and details being available at a glance to easier creation of new contacts for you to communicate with, the Value Pack update aims to add some pretty decent enhancements that any Gear S3 owner would want to take advantage of.

Speaking of creating new contacts, for those that use the watch often to communicate with friends or family, this is now a great feature to have on hand. Creating contacts is possible directly from the display of the watch itself when you enter into the contacts screen, and will be listed at the top of the menu with a little “+” symbol next to it. What’s more is that if you have an upcoming event that you need to keep in mind for any of your contacts that are visible on the Gear S3, you can create events with a few key details directly from the watch too, this way you don’t have to worry about creating it later and you perhaps miss a chance to forget to create the event in the first place.

For the fitness enthusiasts, Samsung is adding in some nifty little functions like the ability to use the Gear S3 to control fitness program content that’s been synced to their TV, while also letting them display their heart rate on the connected TV if they prefer. For this to work, users will need to have those fitness programs on their smartphone which they would then need to connect to the TV. This is in addition to a new nutrition management feature as well as the improved accuracy of the real-time heart rate monitoring that the watch already provided. Samsung also made some small but hyper-functional changes to the UX. For instance, it’s now possible to view more content on the Gear S3 display by rotating the bezel at varying speeds. Rotating the bezel slower results in seeing less content on the display, while rotating it faster results in seeing more content. You can see this from one of the screenshots in the gallery below which showcases a screen with about 7 different watch faces on it as opposed to the one you normally see when you scroll through the watch face selection menu. The Value Pack update also includes improvements to IoT smart home control for those that have such devices in the home, and it’s also now possible to view and edit checklist reminders, video reminders, and web reminders directly on the watch. These reminders will first need to have been created on the synced smartphone, but once created changing any details that need changing will be possible. You should already being seeing this update as available if you have your watch connected to a smartphone with the Gear app installed.