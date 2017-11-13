Samsung SM-W2018 Android Flip Phone Leaks In New Photos

Half a dozen images depicting what’s believed to be Samsung’s upcoming Android flip phone (SM-W2018) leaked online over the weekend, having been shared by one established industry insider on Twitter. The photographs that can be seen in the gallery below surfaced online shortly after the same device was already leaked on Thursday, with the new sighting being largely in line with the previous one, showing a handset that takes the form factor of a traditional flip phone with two screens situated on the two sides of its top module. A standard 15-key keyboard is accompanied with a circular pad flanked by capacitive system buttons above it, with the two screens of the device seemingly having 4-inch diagonals.

Rumors of Samsung’s new flip phone have been circulating the industry for months now, with the South Korea original equipment manufacturer being said to be developing a direct follow-up to the SM-G9298. The handset is expected to come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC and 6GB of RAM, as well as 64GB of internal flash memory expandable via a microSD card slot by up to 256GB. Android 8.0 Oreo should come pre-installed on the device, enhanced with the company’s proprietary mobile skin – Samsung Experience. The main camera of the SM-W2018 is said to be of the 12-megapixel variety, whereas its front-facing imaging system should rely on a 5-megapixel lens, according to previous rumors. A dual-LED flash should also be part of the package, situated next to the main camera module on the rear plate of the phone’s bottom side.

With the SM-W2018 adopting a form factor that can largely be considered obsolete, it’s likely to be marketed as a niche product and presumably won’t make its way out of China, much like the SM-G9298 and SM-W2017 that came before it. Samsung has been losing market share in the Far Eastern country in a steady manner over the course of the last several years and while a device like the SM-W2018 is unlikely to significantly impact its commercial performance in China, it could help it establish itself as the leading brand in several niche categories before making a more concentrated push to regain some its mainstream market.