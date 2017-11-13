Samsung Previews its Black Friday Sale, Deals Start Nov. 19th

Samsung has taken the wraps off of its own Black Friday sale, and like many other retailers, a number of Samsung’s deals start next Sunday, on November 19th. There’s a small set of deals for November 19th, and the rest of the deals go live on November 23rd or Thanksgiving and will last through Black Friday. Now the deals that Samsung has already announced are likely only a handful of the sales that Samsung will have for Black Friday. As most retailers will throw out some more deals on the day itself.

Topping the list for November 19th’s round of deals is the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier for $279. Samsung is also offering up to a $300 credit for the Galaxy Note 8 when you trade in your current smartphone. The price of the Galaxy Note 8 is still $950 though, so it’s not much of a sale, but more of a way for you to easily get rid of your old phone and make some extra cash. Samsung’s 65-inch 4K TV (the MU6290 model) is on sale for $849. That’s $250 off of its regular price. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 with S Pen is $229, good for $120 off of its regular price. The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is also on sale for $149, which is good for $50 off of its regular price, among many other deals.

Now for the actual Black Friday deals, the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will get up to $400 off when you trade in your current smartphone. That’s a decent deal if you do have a somewhat new smartphone, but these smartphones will still be at their regular prices. The Samsung Gear 360 actually isn’t on sale, it’s listed at its regular price of $229, but Samsung is offering up a free Gear VR when you purchase the Gear 360, which is a pretty good deal since that headset is $129. Samsung’s 256GB EVO Plus micro SD card is on sale for $129, which is $70 off of its current price. Samsung is also discounting its line of QLED TV’s, its 55-inch is $1499, 65-inch for $2199 and then the curved variants are $1699 for the 55-inch and $2299 for the 65-inch. These are nearly 50% off, and makes it a great time to pick up a new QLED TV if you’re looking to grab one.

The deals we’ve highlighted here are not all of what Samsung will have on sale during its Black Friday sales, but some of the more popular products. Remember that these prices will only be good while supplies last. So if you’re looking to pick one up, you’ll want to do it quickly.