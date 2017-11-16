Samsung Galaxy Tab E Now Sold By Verizon For $10.41 A Month

Verizon on Thursday added a new offering to its tablet portfolio, announcing that it’s now retailing the Galaxy Tab E, Samsung’s latest entry-level device aimed at consumers looking for gadgets that offer maximum value for money. The newly unveiled tablet is available for purchase from Verizon for zero down and $10.41 per month on the wireless carrier’s two-year device payment plan, with that deal amounting to a full retail price of $249.99 with no annual percentage rate, so long as your credit score is in good standing. The Galaxy Tab E can also be purchased for $149.99 on a 24-month contract, Verizon confirmed. Refer to the banner below for more details on the Galaxy Tab E’s pricing that the mobile service provider can offer you.

The tablet only comes in black and additional color variants are unlikely to be introduced at a later date. Likewise, the sole model sold by Verizon features 32GB of internal flash memory, though users have the ability to expand its storage capabilities by up to 256GB with a microSD card. The tablet features an 8-inch TFT panel with a WXGA resolution of 1,280 by 800 pixels which is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that can sustain up to 24 hours of operation on a single charge, depending on the exact use cases, whereas the same cell is rated for a maximum of 27 days of standby time. The Galaxy Tab E comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat running beneath Samsung’s proprietary mobile software suite which comes with a variety of extra features, including support for multiple user profiles that are easily switchable and allow you to turn the tablet into a true family device, according to the South Korean manufacturer.

The 4G LTE-enabled tablet has access to 1.5GB of RAM and a 5-megapixel rear camera, as well as a 2-megapixel front sensor, though the exact chipset powering it has yet to be specified by either Verizon or Samsung. Being a Galaxy-branded device, the tablet supports the Galaxy Essentials Android app which can provide you with a broad range of useful functionalities, including a versatile Kids Mode that Samsung just recently revised with some major additions. Like most other tablets in this price range, the Galaxy Tab E comes with a pre-installed Nano-SIM (4FF) card from Verizon.