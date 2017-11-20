Samsung Galaxy S9 To Boast Enhanced Facial Recognition: Rumor

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 series will debut enhanced facial recognition and an improved fingerprint scanner, Korean outlet ETNews reported earlier this month, citing industry sources with knowledge of the upcoming Android flagships. The Seoul-based original equipment manufacturer is reportedly seeking to improve the level of biometric authentication support offered by its next high-end mobile device which is understood to be less disruptive than the Galaxy S8 lineup and will instead iterate on its design and capabilities with some improvements. Samsung’s current biometric-related ambitions are largely focused on the software side of things and intend to make facial and fingerprint recognition of its next two flagships even faster and more reliable, sources said.

The report doesn’t mention any hardware changes to the fingerprint recognition sensor found on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, with previous rumors claiming that the back panels of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will be significantly different than the ones of their predecessors. Apart from repositioning the sensor, the company may also opt to change its shape, size, or both. The location of the fingerprint scanner was one of the few gripes reviewers and consumers had with the Galaxy S8 series which was otherwise widely praised and while Samsung opted to space out the sensor from the camera setup of the Galaxy Note 8 to account for some of the criticism, some users still found the two to be too close to each other for swift and flawless operation. The latest report from Samsung’s home country also indicates that the OEM may do a more thorough job of implementing biometric authentication into its default system apps, thus offering consumers with more options on how to verify their identities while using various mobile services.

Samsung’s iris authentication is understood to be part of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, with the company presumably also seeking to improve it in terms of speed while still retaining the same level of security. Reports of Samsung developing a more comprehensive facial recognition solution akin to Apple’s FaceID that debuted with the iPhone X have also been circulating the industry in recent weeks, though it’s unlikely that the tech giant will have enough time to commercialize such a robust system in time for the Galaxy S9 series that’s expected to launch in early 2018.