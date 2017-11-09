Samsung Galaxy S9 May Not Have In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

The Samsung Galaxy S9 may not have an in-display fingerprint sensor according to a new report which suggests that the company has “aborted its plans” to utilize the new and mostly untouched technology. The report mentions that the details come from local news reports in South Korea stating that Samsung has decided to use a standard fingerprint sensor design somewhere on the phone instead of trying to put it under the display like originally rumored, which may or may not be a letdown for some consumers if they were hoping for Samsung to move forward with utilizing this new type of sensor.

Samsung’s current flagship devices, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, as well as the Galaxy Note 8, have the fingerprint sensor on the back of the device next to the rear-facing camera module, and although there is no telling if Samsung will end up using the same design for the Galaxy S9 and its variants next year, it’s pretty likely that this would end up being the location given Samsung’s new fondness for the Infinity Display design of its screens, which leave absolutely no room for a fingerprint sensor on the front like on its Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge and other past Galaxy smartphones.

These most recent reports are not the first time it has been suggested that Samsung would choose to forego the use of a fingerprint sensor that would be hidden under the display. A rumor from the end of last month suggested that Samsung would not be going ahead with the in-display design as originally thought, and today’s report simply adds more potential truth to that rumor. That said, it’s very possible that Samsung may still be working on this technology for the fingerprint sensor design in another one of its devices that will be launched later in the year or the following year. While Samsung may not end up using a new type of fingerprint sensor for the Galaxy S9, it is rumored that the company will be using a new sensor of some type on the Galaxy S9 series, which could end up being a new type of camera sensor to take over for the one used in this year’s flagship devices.