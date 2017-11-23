Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus Getting Third Android Oreo Beta

Samsung is now distributing the third beta version of Android 8.0 Oreo to the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. The update will install the November 2017 Android security patch, which resolves six vulnerabilities found in the media framework and the system portion of Google’s operating system. A new feature that may be utilized once the software upgrade is installed is the ability to hide the “Apps running in background” notification.

Even though there is only one notable new feature included with the update, the software package contains numerous fixes for multiple bugs found in the previous beta version of the OS. For example, the biometric authentication is now less likely to fail when using Samsung Pass, a feature that enables secure access to the phone and other services using the handset’s iris scanner, fingerprint sensor, or facial recognition. Another issue with the biometric authentication that is resolved with the upgrade is the small lag experienced when unlocking the device using either the iris scanner or the fingerprint sensor. It is also less likely that the touchscreen will become unresponsive once the person is either on the lock screen or on the home screen. The Samsung Keyboard should no longer experience forced closures when the user selects an emoji and it also should no longer capitalize every word on certain occasions. The Wi-Fi signal of both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus has also been improved and Bluetooth connectivity has been additionally enhanced in terms of stability with the new software package. Various touchscreen errors prompted by starting some games should be reduced, according to the changelog which attributes the issue to resolution changes.

To download and install the new software package, users should open the Settings app and continue to the “Software Updates” menu. Make sure to check whether there’s enough free space on your handset in order to temporarily keep the installation file which has a size of 623MB. To prevent loss of important data, users should also create a backup of their device prior to installing the update and make sure the Android flagship has at least 50 percent of battery left in order to last through the entire procedure.