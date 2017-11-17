Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Launches at Sprint & T-Mobile Today

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active has finally landed on yet another carrier. Today, T-Mobile and Sprint began selling the new “Active” device from Samsung. The Active series has always been exclusive to AT&T since the Galaxy S4, but now it is available two more carriers. The Galaxy S8 Active is basically the same as the Galaxy S8, spec-wise, but it’s much more durable and meant for those that are much more active. The Galaxy S8 Active still sports that massive 5.8-inch immersive display, with a Quad HD+ resolution, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is still that impressive 12-megapixel camera on the rear, the only real difference, in terms of specs here is in the battery department. Samsung has opted for a much larger 4000mAh battery versus the 3000mAh battery found in the regular Galaxy S8.

If you lease the Galaxy S8 Active through Sprint, you can get it for 50% off. Bringing it to just $17.71 per month for 18 months. It’s full retail price is $850, but you can only get it for half off if you get it on a lease from Sprint. This is to keep you on the network instead of picking up the Galaxy S8 Active and then heading to another carrier. The Galaxy S8 Active costs the same $850 on T-Mobile, as it does on Sprint. On T-Mobile, it’ll be $100 down and then $30/month for 24 months. T-Mobile isn’t doing half off here, but it is doing a buy one, get one free if you finance it. Along with other flagship devices like the Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, LG G6 and LG V30 if you add a new line. Which is definitely a good deal if you are already looking to add a new line.

While the Galaxy S8 Active does bring in some thicker bezels – which makes it more durable – it is a pretty good phone from Samsung. While the Active models haven’t always been as good looking as their regular flagship models, the Active does bring in that 4000mAh battery which should provide some incredible battery life.