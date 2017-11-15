Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Gets Oct. 2017 Android Security Patch

The Galaxy S7 Edge started receiving the October 2017 Android Security Update earlier today, with Samsung pushing out the new software package in at least parts of Europe. The unit that’s been verified as receiving the update is the SM-G935F, an international model of the handset powered by the Exynos 8890 sold in a variety of markets. The software package has already been confirmed as hitting Switzerland and Croatia this week and has debuted in the Netherlands last month, with other European countries possibly being on the list of territories eligible for the update as well. The new build being distributed by Samsung is identified by the firmware version G935FXXU1DQJ1/G935FAUT1DQI1/G935FXXU1DQIL, seemingly covering multiple iterations of the SM-G935F. The software package is 257.96MB in size and comes with Samsung’s placeholder changelog saying that the update might and might not introduce new features and performance improvements.

Following the installation, compatible Galaxy S7 Edge models are updated to the Android security patch level dated October 1st which isn’t the latest security patch but is still an upgrade on the August one that the SM-G935F has been running for nearly three months now. The rollout of the October security patch for the Galaxy S7 Edge isn’t perfectly in line with Samsung’s previous product update practices on the Old Continent where the company usually only optimizes every third Google-made patch for its high-end devices. It’s presently unclear whether the existence of the new software package is meant to imply that the international variant of the Galaxy S7 Edge will be receiving new security patches more frequently than once per quarter going forward. Unlocked Samsung-made devices sold in the U.S. are generally updated every month, though the company has yet to extend that recently introduced stateside practice to all markets.

The flat-screen Galaxy S7 is also understood to be receiving the same update now, with the new firmware being distributed in the form of a conventional over-the-air package whose availability is expanding in a gradual manner. Users who aren’t keen on leaving their smartphones to update themselves overnight can attempt to trigger the installation manually from the system Settings app found on their Android-powered devices from Samsung.