Samsung Galaxy S6 Getting Nov. 2017 Android Security Patch

Samsung is now distributing an update that will install the November 2017 Android security patch to the Samsung Galaxy S6. The software upgrade has a patch level of November 1, 2017, and it fixes six remote code execution vulnerabilities, a type of security issue that permits hackers to take control of the handset remotely, located in both the media framework and the system portion of the operating system. However, this update does not resolve the KRACK vulnerability, a security flaw that allows hackers to access data transmitted by an individual to a Wi-Fi network, since the fix for this issue is included in the November 6 version of the security patch. This software upgrade also resolves six exploits identified in Samsung’s proprietary mobile software suire. Aside from the security patch, it seems that there are no other new features and software improvements included with the update.

The software upgrade is currently rolling out over the air and it may take several days before it arrives to all devices. However, people have the option to proceed to the device’s Settings app and access the software updates menu to manually trigger the installation if it’s already available for download. To prevent accidental loss of data, it is important that the contents of the device are backed up to a personal computer or an external microSD card and that the smartphone has enough battery charge to last the entire procedure. Moreover, the user should also check if there is sufficient free space in the internal flash storage to temporarily keep the file. Once installed, the new software build can be identified by the firmware version number G920FXXU5EQK4.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge is powered by the Exynos 7420 chipset, which is comprised of an octa-core processor and the Mali-T760 GPU. The smartphone sports a 5.1-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,560 by 1,440 pixels. The device contains 3GB of RAM and is available in variants with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of internal flash storage. The rear camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel shooter and optical image stabilization while the front-facing module has a 5-megapixel sensor. The handset originally shipped with Android 5.0.2 pre-installed, although it was later updated to Android 6.0 Marshmallow in 2016 and Android 7.0 Nougat earlier this year.