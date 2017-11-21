Samsung Galaxy Experience Program Offers Trial Flagships

As Apple is getting ready to launch its new iPhones in South Korea, Samsung is trying to counter it by kicking off a new Galaxy Experience program in the country to let customers try out its latest flagships for a month. Samsung and Apple have long been archrivals, and the former aims to sway customers away from its competitor. The program exclusively targets Apple customers, as it allows iPhone users to try out the Galaxy S8 or the Galaxy Note 8 for a month, without having to buy it if they don’t like it. Interested participants will have to pay for the handset and a nominal fee to be part of the program, but they can get the costs refunded once the testing period comes to an end.

The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Note 8 are the hottest smartphones Samsung launched this year, and as the company’s latest flagships they also come with top-notch specs and features all around. To lure in more customers from its biggest rival, Samsung is giving 10,000 iPhone users the chance to test one of these two flagships – with a few conditions. First of all, interested customers can apply online for the Galaxy Experience Program starting on November 21 until November 27. Once applications are closed, Samsung will select the winners by November 30, and those selected will be able to get their Galaxy S8 or Galaxy Note 8 unit from the Samsung Digital Plaza between December 1 and 11.

Those interested in joining this program will have to pay a participation fee of $45 and they will have to purchase the device. If they decide to keep the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy Note 8 at the end of the trial period, they will get a refund for the $45 participation fee. If they decide they don’t want the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy Note 8 after all, they can return it and get a refund for the device, but not the participation fee. Simply put, those who test a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy Note 8 for a month and decide they don’t want it will only have paid that $45 fee, as the cost of the device is recovered. For those already considering switching to a Samsung flagship, this program can be a good way to decide whether to take the step or not, without spending too much money. Meanwhile, those who do decide to keep the device will also get free JBL Go Bluetooth speakers to go with their new smartphone.