Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Prematurely Confirmed By OEM

The existence of the Galaxy A7 (2018) has been prematurely confirmed by Samsung earlier today after the Kazakhstani division of the company launched an official support page for the device, labeling it as SM-A730F/DS. The latter part of its model number indicates that the variant set to be sold in Kazakhstan and some other parts of the world will boast dual-SIM capabilities, though not all versions of the device are expected to support the same feature, especially those meant to be sold in Europe and other markets where using two SIM cards isn’t an established practice.

The latest sighting of what’s believed to be the Galaxy A7 (2018) doesn’t reveal any technical information about the handset, though many such details emerged online in recent months. The upcoming device is expected to compete in the upper mid-range segment of the market and succeed the Infinity Display panel featured by the Galaxy S8 lineup and Galaxy Note 8, in addition to being IP68-certified for resistance to dust particles and water. Besides a 6-inch screen with minimal bezels, the Galaxy A7 (2018) is also rumored to feature the Exynos 7885 SoC which Samsung has yet to officially announce, whereas other insiders previously pointed to 6GB of RAM, a significant upgrade over 3GB of RAM found inside the Galaxy A7 (2017). The Galaxy A7 (2018) is believed to be the most powerful member of the upcoming mid-range series that’s expected to be announced by early 2018 and should also include the Galaxy A3 (2018) and Galaxy A5 (2018). No firm pricing details have yet been leaked but if rumors of a major specifications upgrade prove to be correct, the new lineup is likely to be more expensive than the previous one.

With the Galaxy A7 (2018) seemingly being certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission earlier this month, it appears that the handset’s stateside launch is a certainty, with the model also being expected to go on sale in Canada, Europe, Australia, and parts of Asia. Some developing countries like India are unlikely to officially receive the new Galaxy A lineup as Samsung usually serves such markets with its more powerful and aggressively priced Galaxy C-series mid-rangers.