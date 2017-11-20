Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Leaks With Two Front-Facing Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) will probably land next month or in January, and the handset has just surfaced in a new real life image. The Galaxy A7 (2018) has been making the rounds via various leaks and rumors for a while now, and it has been intensively leaking in the last couple of weeks. The Galaxy A7 (2018) already got certified by the FCC, while the phone also paid a visit to the Wi-Fi Alliance as well. As if that was not enough, the Galaxy A7 (2018) also got confirmed by Samsung itself a couple of days ago, as Samsung Kazakhstan launched an official support page for the phone, for the model number SM-A730F/DS.

Now, the aforementioned model number suggests that a dual SIM variant of the Galaxy A7 (2018) will become available, and that it will not only be sold in Kazakhstan, but in Europe as well, and the same can be said for a number of other markets. The Galaxy A7 (2018) is expected to arrive along with the Galaxy A3 (2018) and Galaxy A5 (2018), and it is most likely that they will launch in January, as the company’s Galaxy A (2017) lineup got announced in January this year. If you take a look at the provided image, you’ll be able to see the upper portion of the phone’s front side, and this image was leaked by @OnLeaks. As you can see, this phone has rather thin bezels on the sides, and above the display, though we cannot confirm that this image is accurate, though. The Galaxy A7 (2018) is expected to ship with an Infinity display, and the same can be said for the Galaxy A5 (2018) as well, though we still don’t know if the Galaxy A3 (2018) will get the same treatment, as that phone will be more affordable than both the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018).

That being said, the Galaxy A7 (2018) is rumored to sport a 5.7-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) Infinity AMOLED display, while the phone will probably sport a dual front-facing camera setup, as the provided image indicates. Samsung’s Exynos 7885 64-bit octa-core SoC is expected to fuel this smartphone, and the device will arrive with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM on the inside. The Galaxy A7 (2018) is also rumored to arrive with a 3,600mAh non-removable battery, and a 16-megapixel snapper will probably be placed on the back of this handset.