Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Gets Certified By The FCC

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) seems to be drawing near, as the device recently passed through the FCC bearing the model number “SM-A730F.” As usual, the FCC doesn’t reveal a lot of details regarding the internal hardware, but readers may be aware this is the same model number that was previously benchmarked in GFXBench, so the preliminary list of specifications is not entirely shrouded in mystery. As for the smartphone’s FCC visit, the SM-A730F was approved by the regulatory agency as recently as November 9, suggesting that it’s likely to follow the same yearly launch schedule employed by the previous two models, and become official sometime within the next couple of months.

Judging by the FCC application the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) will be launched in at least two main variants employing either a single SIM (SM-A730F) or dual SIM (SM-A730F/DS) configuration. No additional information was revealed by the regulatory agency; however, the smartphone will likely be powered by a new in-house Exynos 7885 system-on-chip which although it has yet to be officially confirmed by the Korean company, it already surfaced online on several occasions. The chipset is said to be manufactured on the 10nm FinFET process which should lead to better energy efficiency, and the package is likely to house six ARM Cortex-A53 cores coupled with a dual-core Cortex-A73 unit and a Mali-G71 graphics chip. According to previous benchmarks, the Exynos 7885 will be paired with a generous 6GB of RAM up from the previous models’ 3GB, and the device is expected to adopt a full-screen design backed by a 6-inch Samsung Infinity Display. It also appears that the upcoming model will have a greater focus on selfie photography backed by a couple of front-facing cameras.

Samsung hasn’t made any concrete official announcements in regards to the next sequel in the series, however seeing how the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) has now been approved by the FCC, the device will probably be officially introduced in December 2017 or January next year, roughly one year after the 2017 model’s debut. The company is also expected to release a new Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) model which might become the series’ lower end offering in light of a Galaxy A3 sequel for 2018 missing from all the recent leaks and rumors.