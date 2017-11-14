Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) Gets Green Light From The FCC

The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) is one less formality away from market release as the device seemingly passed through and was approved by the FCC earlier this week. The smartphone bears the familiar model number ‘SM-A530N’ which was also spotted in a previous regulatory listing in South Korea as well as on the OEM’s official website, and while the more recent FCC listing doesn’t reveal much in terms of specifications or availability aside from the inclusion of an NFC chip, it’s becoming increasingly evident that the market launch of the next model in the series should be just around the corner.

The Galaxy A5 (2018) would become the fourth model in a smartphone series that’s been around since December 2014, and needless to say, the upcoming sequel should continue to improve upon both the exterior design and the internal components. In fact, previous reports have suggested that the Galaxy A series will transition to a full-screen borderless design in 2018, and this characteristic was recently confirmed indirectly by a benchmark which linked the SM-A530F model number with a display featuring an aspect ratio of 18:5:9, same as the company’s other devices equipped with an Infinity Display, including the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 series. This means that the Galaxy A series should become the OEM’s first non-premium lineup to make the jump to a borderless design.

As for the rest of characteristics, the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) is rumored to employ a new system-on-chip developed in-house, specifically the Exynos 7885 chipset which has yet to be officially introduced by the Korean tech giant. Regardless, the silicon will reportedly be paired with 4GB of RAM and users should have at least 32GB of on-board storage to work with, which is bound to be expandable through a microSD card slot. As far as availability goes, historically, previous models bearing the Galaxy A5 moniker have been released in the months of December and January, and given the recent events surrounding various regulatory agencies and the OEM’s own website, all evidence so far suggests that the 2018 model will not stray from the previous launch schedule and is now readying for an official unveiling within the next couple of months.