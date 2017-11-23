Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) Design Revealed By Gel Case Renders

The market launch of Samsung’s Galaxy A5 (2018) appears to be drawing near, as one online retailer in the UK is already taking pre-orders for protective gel cases molded specifically for the upcoming device. The cases manufactured by Olixar come in four different flavors and are available for pre-order at two different price points. What’s more is that the pre-order pages contain what seem to be official renders with the cases wrapping around the device, which seems to adopt an Infinity Display with rounded corners, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The silicone gel cases for the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) in three solid colors including black, blue, and purple, as well as one transparent variant. The smartphone seems to retain the same black color in all four renders which also indirectly confirm some of the handset’s characteristics such as a dedicated Bixby button below the volume rocker, both of which are placed on the left side opposite the power key. The smartphone’s front panel is free of any buttons, meaning that the fingerprint recognition sensor resides on the back panel right below the camera module. In turn, the camera seems to rely on a single sensor and an LED flash, and finally, while this bit of detail isn’t outright visible, it does appear that all four cases have a couple of cut-outs on the bottom edge to make room for a USB connector as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

According to the official description for the Olixar Ultra-Thin case, the product features a raised bezel designed to prevent the smartphone’s screen to be scratched when placed face-down on a flat surface, and each case features non-slip coating for extra grip. Pre-order prices start at €6.74 (including VAT) for the solid black, blue, and purple color options, whereas the clear case carries a slightly higher price tag of €8.98. Last but not least, it’s worth noting that the solid black and blue color options are expected to be in stock within three weeks, and while this is far from an official confirmation of the smartphone’s market launch, all evidence so far – including its recent visit to the FCC – indicate that the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) is going to be launched soon.