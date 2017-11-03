Samsung Flagships Now Come With Free DeX Dock Or Gear VR In US

Buying any one of Samsung’s 2017 flagships in the United States makes you eligible for a free Samsung Desktop Experience (DeX) Station or the new Gear VR headset, as per the company’s latest promotion which is available until November 18th. The offer itself apparently only applies to purchases made directly from Samsung U.S. and extends to the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S8 Active, and the newly launched Galaxy Note 8 phablet. The Enterprise Edition of the Galaxy Note 8 seems to be the only new premium device from the company that doesn’t appear to be eligible for the promotion, presumably due to the fact that it’s aimed at the enterprise segment and major clients which can already receive some other incentives from the company. Refer to the banner below for the full list of devices eligible for the new deal.

As always, you’ll have to register your handset with the company before your free gadget arrives separately and it seems that this offer can be combined with the presently running trade-in one that allows you to save up to $300 on your new device if you provide the South Korean phone maker with your old one. Apart from the company’s official website, the Samsung Shop Android app is also part of the promotion, with the only other limitation being that the buyer looking to take advantage of the deal must be over 18. Equal Payments can be combined with the deal, allowing you to pay off your device in up to 24 monthly installments with no annual percentage rate, so long as you’re willing and able to open a Samsung Financing Program Account. While the platform usually restricts users to purchases over $349, all of the company’s 2017 flagships are well above that mark anyway.

Samsung’s new promotion coincides with the recent release of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, as well as the launch of pre-orders for the iPhone X, Apple’s first bezel-less smartphone. The Seoul-based tech giant will presumably debut more similar promotions in the coming weeks as it seeks to continue competing with its largest global rival until it’s ready to launch the Galaxy S9 series circa March 2018.