Samsung Demonstrates Ubuntu 16 Running Natively On DeX

Samsung Electronics is entertaining the idea of bringing the full-fledged Linux operating system to the Samsung DeX platform, and these efforts were highlighted in a recent concept demo video published on YouTube by Samsung Newsroom, showcasing Samsung DeX running the Ubuntu 16 Linux distribution. Assuming that this feature will be implemented, it may place the DeX docking station on the radars of more potential customers as the product could grow in popularity especially amongst Linux users.

The Samsung DeX docking station was introduced earlier this year along with the Samsung Galaxy S8 flagship series. It’s an accessory that attempts to create a bridge between smartphone and desktop experiences and promotes the idea that a handset can provide a desktop replacement. The DeX station has its own software environment which can provide access to the Windows 10 platform with the help of VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure) solutions like Amazon WorkSpaces. Having said that, although Samsung DeX users can take advantage of certain Windows 10 feature, the OS doesn’t actually run natively on the platform and this comes with varying degrees of limitations. However, Linux is another story altogether, and because the OS would run natively on the platform, users would have access to the full experience and be able to do things like using classic desktop IDEs for native ARM development. Needless to say, this is the ARM version of Ubuntu as opposed to x86_64, which is to be expected considering the ARM-based chipsets employed by Samsung’s flagship phones.

Samsung Electronics seems committed to bettering the DeX platform as stated previously in October, and the next big step in the platform’s evolution seems to be the inclusion of Linux support outside of the beta channels. It’s unclear when this feature might be released to the general public but once it does, it could place the DeX station back on the map for many Samsung phone users who may have been disappointed by their first impressions. Last month the company also announced new partnerships with game developers including Netmarble and Super Evil Mega Corp. for bringing some of their titles into the desktop environment for users who may prefer a more conventional input scheme over touch controls.