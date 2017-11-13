Samsung Confirms Freezing Issues With The Galaxy S8, S8 Plus

Samsung has acknowledged the freezing issue with its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus flagship phones, a problem that adds to the number of bug complaints coming from Galaxy users who also previously reported that their Galaxy Note 8 device, specifically the units with model numbers SM-N950U and SM-N950/DS, froze once the Contacts app is opened. The bug was reported a few days ago via Samsung’s official forums. The South Korean company has then confirmed the problem and recommended that users resolve the issue by updating their apps in the Samsung Galaxy Store and Google Play Store.

However, the freezing issue did not seem to be limited only the Galaxy Note 8, as some owners of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have started complaining about their devices freezing and restarting spontaneously. Unlike with the Galaxy Note 8 freezing issue, the reason behind the bug with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus could not be immediately known. Nonetheless, Samsung has recently admitted the problem and is quick to provide a procedure on how to address it, stating that in order to prevent their phones from freezing, Galaxy S8/S8 Plus users must update their apps as well by opening the Galaxy app, clicking on the “Navigate to Update”, and then tapping on the Update icon situated next to Personalization Service. It is important to remember that the updated version must not be older than 1.2.00.

While the freezing bug that’s been hitting the Galaxy Note 8 device seemed to have come to light earlier this month, the Galaxy S8/S8 Plus issue is likely to have originated from April of this year when a similar trouble was reported by some owners of this device, lamenting that their handsets were suffering from severe bugs that randomly froze and rebooted their devices. That problem in particular appeared to have been caused by an issue with the biometric sensors of the smartphones, as some members of the XDA Developers boards reported seeing a sort of graphical glitches for a short period on the bottom of the display before the device started to reboot. It is likely that the latest bug affecting the Galaxy S8/S8 Plus devices are caused by a number of factors as well, and affected owners are urged to contact 1-800-SAMSUNG for assistance.