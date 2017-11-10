Samsung Confirms Exynos 9810, Will Possibly Power Galaxy S9

Samsung on Friday discreetly announced the Exynos 9810 system-on-chip, its latest high-end piece of silicon and the second one built on the 10nm process technology. The confirmation of the SoC’s existence came as part of Samsung’s Consumer Electronics Show-related address, with the South Korean tech giant proudly boasting that 36 of its products are set to receive CES Innovation awards at the latest iteration of the trade show scheduled to start in mid-January. The Exynos 9810 is one of those products and while it wasn’t detailed in a particularly meticulous manner as part of Samsung’s Friday address, the company confirmed that the SoC is part of the Exynos 9 Series, hence being set to join the same product family where one can already find the Exynos 8895, the SoC powering the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Note 8.

The second 10nm silicon from the Seoul-based company is equipped with third-generation custom CPU cores, Samsung said, adding that it also ships with a GPU that’s better than the ARM Mali-G71 found on the Exynos 8895. The OEM didn’t name the specific graphics chip coming with the Exynos 9810, though it did reveal that its Cat. 18 LTE modem boasts 6CA support, Samsung’s proprietary technology announced earlier this year, featuring the ability to reach peak download speeds of up to 1.2Gbps. No other details on the Exynos 9810 have been provided by the company, though the SoC is likely of the octa-core variety with two quad-core clusters tasked with achieving either peak performance or optimal efficiency, with the former presumably having a maximum clock speed of well over 2.0GHz.

The Galaxy S9 lineup unsurprisingly wasn’t mentioned by Samsung in any capacity earlier today, yet many insiders repeatedly referred to the Exynos 9810 as the SoC set to power the firm’s upcoming Android flagships. The jump to a new manufacturing process isn’t expected to be made until late 2018, i.e. 8nm and 7nm chips presumably won’t be commercialized before early 2019. Due to that state of affairs, the Exynos 9810 is expected to boast similar efficiency to that of the Exynos 8895 and will provide the largest upgrade in terms of computational performance and mobile data speeds, being designed as a full-fledged 5G SoC.