Sam’s Club Previews its Pre-Black Friday & Black Friday Sales

Sam’s Club held its “One-Day only” sale last Saturday, which saw some pretty steep discounts on TV’s, lower than some of the deals already announced for Black Friday. But Sam’s Club isn’t stopping there. It is holding another pre-Black Friday sale starting this Friday, November 17th through the 22nd, and then the traditional Black Friday sale. Sam’s Club has released ads for both days, and there’s still a ton of deals to take advantage of.

For the pre-Black Friday sale, you can get a VIZIO 75-inch XLED 4K Smart TV for just $1478, good for $420 off of its regular price. If you’re in need of a soundbar, VIZIO’s 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer is just $99. Now if you want a slightly smaller TV, VIZIO’s 55-inch XLED TV is also on sale, and it’s priced at $588, that’s good for about $90 off of its regular price. Samsung’s 55-inch Smart 4K TV is also on sale (this is the UN55MU6290 model) for just $498. There’s a nice Samsung curved monitor on sale for $189, this is a 32-inch monitor for those wondering. Rounding out Samsung’s products in Sam’s Club pre-Black Friday ad, we have the Chromebook Plus, which is $110 off of its regular price, coming in at $339. That is actually the lowest we’ve seen the Chromebook Plus, even lower than advertised Black Friday sales.

As for Black Friday, Sam’s Club is starting things at 12:01AM EST on Thanksgiving Day, of course that’s online, clubs are not open until Black Friday. Starting things off for Black Friday, Sam’s Club has a great deal on the Samsung 75-inch Smart 4K TV and a Samsung 3.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer, coming in at $550 off of its regular price. This also includes a $100 Google Play Credit. Sam’s Club does of course have some cheaper TV’s like this Hitachi 49-inch 1080p TV for $278, which is $50 off of its regular price. Sam’s Club is also discounting the Nest Learning Thermostat to just $199, similar to other retailers. The Xbox One S is getting a discount to just $189, making it a great time to grab a Xbox One S. Those looking for a new camera, there are two good bundles available on Black Friday, the Nikon D3400 with 2 lenses for $499 and then the Canon T6 which also comes with 2 lenses for $449.

These are some great items on sale starting this Friday, and you’ll most likely be able to get all of your shopping done before December with these deals. Remember to check out our Gift Guide for ideas on what to get everyone on your list this year, so that you don’t buy things you don’t need, simply because its on sale.